BRIEF-Handeni gold announces reverse stock split

June 8 Handeni Gold Inc :

* Reverse stock split of common stock, on one (1) new share for 150 old share basis

* Handeni gold inc. Announces reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

