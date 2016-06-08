版本:
BRIEF-StorageVault executes purchase agreements to swap Ontario assets

June 8 Storagevault Canada Inc :

* Entered into asset purchase and sale agreements on June 7, 2016 with vendor to purchase for aggregate purchase price of $3.5 million

* Storagevault executes purchase agreements to swap Ontario assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

