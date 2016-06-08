版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Comfy raises $12 mln in series B funding led by Emergence Capital

June 8 Cbre Group Inc

* Comfy raises $12 million in series b funding led by emergence capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

