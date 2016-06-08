BRIEF-Dryships enters securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Dryships Inc
* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor
* Estimates that net proceeds from sale of securities, after deducting fees and expenses, will be approximately $5 million
* May further receive up to an aggregate of $5 million if all of warrants are exercised, for total proceeds of $10 million
* Agreement for sale of 5,000 newly designated series c convertible preferred shares, warrants
* Dryships inc. Announces registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.