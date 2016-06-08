BRIEF-Dryships enters securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor

June 8 Dryships Inc

* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor

* Estimates that net proceeds from sale of securities, after deducting fees and expenses, will be approximately $5 million

* May further receive up to an aggregate of $5 million if all of warrants are exercised, for total proceeds of $10 million

* Agreement for sale of 5,000 newly designated series c convertible preferred shares, warrants

* Dryships inc. Announces registered direct offering