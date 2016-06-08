BRIEF-Halozyme announces agreement to refinance debt

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :
* Entered into agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon Valley Bank to refinance its existing senior secured loan facility
* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme borrowed $55 million at a fixed rate of 8.25%
* New debt facility provides option to borrow additional $15 million in 2017
* Interest-Only repayment provision results in $44 million increase to expected cash balance through 2017
* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme used proceeds to refinance its existing long-term debt
* Agreement will result in a $22 million per-year increase to company's expected cash balance at end of 2016 and 2017
* Expecting a year-end cash balance of $170 million to $190 million
* Announces agreement to refinance debt, increases 2016 guidance for year-end cash balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.