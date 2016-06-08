版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Attunity adopts shareholder rights plan

June 8 Attunity Ltd :

* Attunity Ltd says sets trigger at 11%

* Attunity adopts shareholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐