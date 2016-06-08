版本:
BRIEF-Gear Energy to issue 25 mln common shares at $0.70 per/shr

June 8 Gear Energy Ltd

* Will now issue 25.0 million common shares at a price of $0.70 per common share for gross proceeds of $17.5 million

* Net proceeds from offering will initially be used to repay outstanding bank indebtedness

* Gear energy ltd. Announces increase to bought deal equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

