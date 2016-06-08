BRIEF-Gear Energy to issue 25 mln common shares at $0.70 per/shr

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Gear Energy Ltd
* Will now issue 25.0 million common shares at a price of $0.70 per common share for gross proceeds of $17.5 million
* Net proceeds from offering will initially be used to repay outstanding bank indebtedness
* Gear energy ltd. Announces increase to bought deal equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.