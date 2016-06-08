版本:
BRIEF-Delta to restart Brussels-Atlanta service for summer 2017

June 8 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Currently operates a daily year-round service between Brussels and New York-JFK

* Service, which will begin on march 26, 2017 , will be only nonstop flight between Belgian capital and Atlanta and will operate daily throughout summer

* Delta to restart Brussels-Atlanta service for summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

