BRIEF-Ashford Prime says will review offer from Weisman Group

June 8 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford Prime confirms receipt of proposal from the Weisman Group

* Ashford will carefully review and evaluate Weisman Group's proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

