BRIEF-North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

June 8 North West Company Inc :

* The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend

* Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share