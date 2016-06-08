BRIEF-North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 North West Company Inc :
* The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend
* Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year