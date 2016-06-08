版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

June 8 North West Company Inc :

* The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend

* Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐