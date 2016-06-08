版本:
BRIEF-Nexstar, Media General shareholders vote to approve Nexstar's acquisition of Media General

June 8 Nexstar Broadcasting

* Shareholders Elected Lisbeth Mcnabb, C. Thomas Mcmillen To Serve As Class I Directors Until Date Of Nexstar 2019 Annual Meeting

* Shareholders Of Nexstar Broadcasting And Media General Vote To Approve Nexstar's Acquisition Of Media General Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

