版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Hospital in New York acquires EOS Imaging platform

June 8 Eos Imaging Sa

* Announces third acquisition of the EOS platform by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

