BRIEF-International Shipholding Corporation Provides Update on Implementation of Strategic Plan

June 8 International Shipholding Corp

* Lenders Under Its Credit Facility Agreed To Forebear From Exercising Any Rights Or Remedies Before July 1, 2016

* Continues To Work With Financial Advisor, Blackhill Partners, LLC, Which Is Assisting Company In Evaluating Alternatives

* International Shipholding Corporation Provides Update On Implementation Of Strategic Plan