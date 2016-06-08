BRIEF-International Shipholding Corporation Provides Update on Implementation of Strategic Plan

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 International Shipholding Corp
* Lenders Under Its Credit Facility Agreed To Forebear From Exercising Any Rights Or Remedies Before July 1, 2016
* Continues To Work With Financial Advisor, Blackhill Partners, LLC, Which Is Assisting Company In Evaluating Alternatives
* International Shipholding Corporation Provides Update On Implementation Of Strategic Plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year