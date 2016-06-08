版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Capstream names Shogo Suzuki as CFO

June 8 Capstream Ventures Inc :

* Capstream announces new chief financial officer and granting of stock options

* Capstream Ventures Inc announces appointment of Shogo Suzuki as chief financial officer

* Suzuki is replacing Jonathan Younie as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

