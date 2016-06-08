版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & co. Acquires KRW insurance agency

June 8 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires KRW Insurance Agency, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

