BRIEF-Tutor Perini announces convertible notes offering

June 8 Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini announces convertible notes offering

* Tutor Perini Corp says it is offering $125 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Tutor Perini Corp says intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of borrowings outstanding under its term loan and revolving credit facility