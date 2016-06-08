版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences posts Q2 loss $0.09/shr from continuing operations

June 8 Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $335.4 million

* Volt Information Sciences Inc qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐