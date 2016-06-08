版本:
BRIEF-Streamline Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

June 8 Streamline Health Solutions Inc

* Streamline Health reports first quarter 2016 revenues of $6.7 million; adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million; $1.5 million net loss

* Qtrly diluted net loss per common share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $6.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.9 million

* Backlog at end of quarter was $62.7 million for Q1 ended april 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

