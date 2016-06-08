BRIEF-Streamline Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Streamline Health Solutions Inc
* Streamline Health reports first quarter 2016 revenues of $6.7 million; adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million; $1.5 million net loss
* Qtrly diluted net loss per common share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $6.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.9 million
* Backlog at end of quarter was $62.7 million for Q1 ended april 30, 2016
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.