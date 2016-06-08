版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-DavidsTea Inc posts Q1 earnings per share c$0.06

June 8 DavidsTea Inc

* DavidsTea Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.06

* Q1 sales c$44.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$43.3 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 4.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.50 to c$0.54

* Sees Q2 2016 sales c$39 million to c$40 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales c$215 million to c$219 million

* Reiterates fiscal 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐