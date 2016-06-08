BRIEF-DavidsTea Inc posts Q1 earnings per share c$0.06

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 DavidsTea Inc
* DavidsTea Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.06
* Q1 sales c$44.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$43.3 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 4.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.50 to c$0.54
* Sees Q2 2016 sales c$39 million to c$40 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales c$215 million to c$219 million
* Reiterates fiscal 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: