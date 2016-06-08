版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-B. Keith Trent appointed to TRC's board of directors

June 8 TRC Companies Inc

* B. Keith Trent appointed to TRC's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

