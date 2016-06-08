BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage amends agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces amendments to agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay
* Purchase price for TOTB Property has been reduced from $82 million to $75.5 million
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says amendment also extends buyer's due diligence period to June 14, 2016
* Amendment requires buyer to make an additional escrow deposit of $4.5 million following satisfactory due diligence at end of feasibility period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: