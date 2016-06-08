BRIEF-Performance Sports Group says expects adj EPS loss for fiscal 2016

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Performance Sports Group Ltd -
* Expects to report an adjusted EPS loss for fiscal 2016 compared to its prior guidance of $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Performance Sports Group reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results
* During Q4 of fiscal 2016, adverse retail market conditions continued to drive credit-related issues
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.