BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics promotes Tom Cannell to COO, Jason Keyes to CFO

June 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces promotions of Tom Cannell to COO and Jason Keyes to CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

