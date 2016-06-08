BRIEF-CSW Industrials reports Q4 EPS $0.12

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 CSW Industrials Inc :
* CSW Industrials reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue rose 19 percent to $76.3 million
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.