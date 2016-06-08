版本:
BRIEF-CSW Industrials reports Q4 EPS $0.12

June 8 CSW Industrials Inc :

* CSW Industrials reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue rose 19 percent to $76.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

