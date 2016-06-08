版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Bard announces $500 mln share repurchase authorization

June 8 C R Bard Inc:

* Bard announces $500 million share repurchase authorization

* Buyback is in addition to approximately $205 million remaining under prior authorization announced in J2015 Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐