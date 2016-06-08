BRIEF-Conagra foods to sell JM Swank to Platinum Equity

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Conagra Foods Inc:
* Conagra foods to sell JM Swank to Platinum Equity
* Terms of deal were not announced.
* Entered into a definitive agreement for Platinum Equity to acquire Conagra Foods' JM Swank Business
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.