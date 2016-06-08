版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Conagra foods to sell JM Swank to Platinum Equity

June 8 Conagra Foods Inc:

* Conagra foods to sell JM Swank to Platinum Equity

* Terms of deal were not announced.

* Entered into a definitive agreement for Platinum Equity to acquire Conagra Foods' JM Swank Business Source text for Eikon:

