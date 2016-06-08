BRIEF-Mitcham Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.53

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Mitcham Industries Inc
* Mitcham Industries reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.53
* Q1 revenue $11.7 million versus $17.1 million
* Says "We do not currently anticipate any pick-up in marine leasing activity for remainder of this fiscal year:"
* Expect revenues from Klein and SAP will be significantly higher over balance of fiscal 2017 versus that indicated by Q1 results
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.