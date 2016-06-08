版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Vixs Systems Inc posts Q1 loss $0.04/shr

June 8 Vixs Systems Inc

* Vixs reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly loss per basic share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

