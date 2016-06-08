BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says intends to sell an amount of its common stock equal to approximately $37.5 million in gross proceeds in an underwritten offering
* Intends to sell an amount of its common stock equal to approximately $37.5 million in gross proceeds in an underwritten offering
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says intends to use net proceeds from intended sale principally for product and commercial development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: