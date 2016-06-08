版本:
BRIEF-Tesco Corp announces public offering of 7 mln common shares

June 8 Tesco Corp

* Tesco Corporation announces public offering of common shares

* Commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7 million common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

