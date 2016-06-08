BRIEF-Artis REIT to acquire portfolio of office properties in Madison, Wisconsin

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Artis REIT announces acquisition of U.S. office portfolio, $100 million equity offering, proposed redemption of Series F debentures and provides update on other recent developments
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says purchase price for Madison Acquisition is US$260.0 million
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell to, on a bought deal basis, 7.6 million trust units at a price of $13.20 per unit
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance a portion of purchase price for Madison acquisition
* Artis real estate investment trust says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to reit's funds from operations and AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: