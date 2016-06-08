版本:
BRIEF-Istar announces proposed $450 mln senior secured credit facility

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Istar inc says proceeds from new facility will be used to refinance istar's 2012 secured term loan due march 2017

* Istar announces proposed $450 million senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

