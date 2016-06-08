BRIEF-Cheniere Partners upsizes and prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes

June 8 Cheniere Energy Partners LP

* Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion

* Spl 2026 notes are priced at par

* Cheniere energy partners lp says 2026 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum and will mature on june 30, 2026

* Intends to use proceeds to prepay a portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under spl's credit facilities

* Cheniere partners announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2026 by sabine pass liquefaction, llc