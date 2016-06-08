BRIEF-Cheniere Partners upsizes and prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Cheniere Energy Partners LP
* Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion
* Spl 2026 notes are priced at par
* Cheniere energy partners lp says 2026 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum and will mature on june 30, 2026
* Intends to use proceeds to prepay a portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under spl's credit facilities
* Cheniere partners announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2026 by sabine pass liquefaction, llc
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.