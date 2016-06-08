BRIEF-Brinker expects 2016 adj EPS to be near low end of $3.55-$3.65 range

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Brinker International Inc
* Brinker International updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 outlook; provides select fiscal 2017 guidance
* Comparable restaurant sales growth for fiscal 2017 is expected to be in a range of 0.5 to 2.0 percent
* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $110 to $120 million
* Brinker International Inc says company anticipates fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be in a range of $3.40 to $3.50
* Company continues to expect fiscal Q4 2016 comparable restaurant sales to improve from fiscal Q3 2016 results
* Expect 2016 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be near low end of original guidance range of $3.55 to $3.65
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.50 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: