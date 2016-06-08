版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Franklin Resources preliminary month-end AUM of $737.3 bln at May 31

June 8 Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month

* Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries of $737.3 billion at may 31, 2016

* End assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

