BRIEF-PHX Energy Services Corp enters into bought deal financing

June 8 PHX Energy Services Corp

* PHX Energy Services Corp enters into bought deal financing

* PHX Energy Services Corporation says net proceeds of offering and concurrent private placement will be used to reduce bank indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

