BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold provides corporate update

June 8 Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold provides corporate update

* Amended its revolving credit agreement, extending term to four years maturing in July 2020

* Revolving loan allows company to borrow up to US$110 million for acquisition purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

