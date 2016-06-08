版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Ergotron Inc announces settlement agreement with Humanscale

June 8 Nortek Inc

* Ergotron Inc announces settlement agreement with Humanscale

* Under terms, Humanscale has entered into patent license agreement with Ergotron relating to Humanscale's quickstand product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

