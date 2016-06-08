版本:
BRIEF-Pershing Square says NAV as of 7 June close was $17.30/shr

June 8 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of June 7 2016

* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 7 June 2016 was $17.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

