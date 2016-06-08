版本:
BRIEF-Matt Golden to join Westbury Bank as senior VP, commercial banking

June 8 Westbury Bancorp Inc

* Matt Golden to join Westbury Bank as senior vice president, commercial banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

