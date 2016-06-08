版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports Q4 EPS of $1.38

June 8 Seneca Foods Corp :

* Seneca Foods reports earnings of $13.8 million or $1.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.38

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐