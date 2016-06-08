BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports Q4 EPS of $1.38

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
June 8 Seneca Foods Corp :
* Seneca Foods reports earnings of $13.8 million or $1.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.38
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: