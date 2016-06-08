版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Maria Marques resigns from Marsh & Mclennan board of directors

June 8 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Maria Marques resigns from Marsh & Mclennan Companies' board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

