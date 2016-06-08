BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications posts q3 loss per share $0.89

June 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and provides updated financial guidance

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.89

* Q3 sales $124.2 million versus $71.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $425 million to $435 million

* Expects GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2016 will range from a loss of $0.90 to a loss of $0.81

* Targeting fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range from $70.0 million to $80.0 million

* Backlog as of April 30, 2016 was $433.6 million compared to $92.6 million as of January 31, 2016

* Total bookings for three months ended April 30, 2016 $139.2 million compared to $72.2 million for three months ended April 30, 2015

* Says company is on track to deliver an annual run-rate of cost synergies of at least $8.0 million in FY