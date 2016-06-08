BRIEF-Hemisphere Media repurchases 2.8 mln shares from Luxor Capital

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Hemisphere Media Group Inc
* Hemisphere Media Group repurchases 2.8 million shares from Luxor Capital Group
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc says transaction was funded from existing cash balances
* In addition, Luxor has agreed to lock-up of six months with respect to its remaining shares of Hemisphere stock
* Entered agreement with Luxor Capital Group to repurchase 2.8 million shares of Hemisphere's class a common stock at $10.50per share
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.