BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Q1 loss per share $0.01

June 8 Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion Diamond Corp reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dominion Diamond Corp qtrly sales $178.3 million versus $187.7 million

* Misery main will provide significant cash flow and will have a positive contribution on earnings in the second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

