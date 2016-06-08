BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Q1 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Dominion Diamond Corp reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dominion Diamond Corp qtrly sales $178.3 million versus $187.7 million
* Misery main will provide significant cash flow and will have a positive contribution on earnings in the second half of the year
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.