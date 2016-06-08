BRIEF-South Carolina Electric & Gas Co announces debt offering

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 SCANA Corp:
* South Carolina Electric & Gas Company announces debt offering
* Says that its unit sold, in a negotiated offering, $425 million principal amount of its first mortgage bonds, 4.10% series due June 15, 2046
* Says that its unit sold, in a negotiated offering, $75 million principal amount of its first mortgage bonds, 4.50% series due June 1, 2064
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.