BRIEF-South Carolina Electric & Gas Co announces debt offering

June 8 SCANA Corp:

* South Carolina Electric & Gas Company announces debt offering

* Says that its unit sold, in a negotiated offering, $425 million principal amount of its first mortgage bonds, 4.10% series due June 15, 2046

* Says that its unit sold, in a negotiated offering, $75 million principal amount of its first mortgage bonds, 4.50% series due June 1, 2064 Source text for Eikon:

