公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Weatherford says public offering of $1.0 bln senior notes

June 8 Weatherford International Plc :

* To use proceeds to increase maximum purchase price for its tender offers from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion

* Launch of public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount consisting of senior notes due 2021 and due 2023

* Weatherford announces public offering of $1.0 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

