BRIEF-Weatherford says public offering of $1.0 bln senior notes

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
June 8 Weatherford International Plc :
* To use proceeds to increase maximum purchase price for its tender offers from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion
* Launch of public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount consisting of senior notes due 2021 and due 2023
* Weatherford announces public offering of $1.0 billion of senior notes
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims

* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general