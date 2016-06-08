BRIEF-Cohen & Steers says preliminary AUM of $56.3 bln as of May 31, 2016

June 8 Cohen & Steers Inc

* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management May 31, 2016

* Preliminary assets under management of $56.3 billion as of May 31, 2016

* Increase in AUM was due to total inflows of $1.0 billion, comprised of institutional net inflows of $727 million