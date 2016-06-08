BRIEF-Citizens Inc appoints board member Robert Sloan as chairman

June 8 Citizens Inc

* Citizens Inc announces new chairman and interim CEO

* Appointed board member Robert Sloan as chairman

* Sloan succeeds Rick Riley as chairman of board

* Kay Osbourn, Citizens' president and former CFO, has been unanimously appointed interim CEO

* Board intends to begin a search process for CEO with assistance of an executive search firm