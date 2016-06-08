BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.56

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Fuelcell Energy Inc
* Fuelcell Energy reports second quarter 2016 financial results and business update
* Q2 loss per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $28.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $35 million
* New $25 million debt facility to further support project development activities
* Total backlog was $410.7 million as of April 30, 2016 compared to $312.2 million as of April 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: